Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Serves ’70s Street Style With Brother Maximilian For Paris Honeymoon Trip With Ben Affleck

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are rejoicing in matrimonial bliss along with their kids as they enjoy their honeymoon in Paris. The superstar couple has been spending some quality time together after their intimate wedding in Las Vegas earlier this month. Both of Lopez’s children from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Maximilian and Emme Muñiz and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner joined the duo for a trip to the Micromania store in Paris.

Emme was comfortably dressed for the occasion. The 14-year-old wore an oversized brown printed shirt that was decorated with bright yellow flowers allover. They teamed the statement top with a white shirt and pants that matched the top perfectly. Completing Emme’s look was a pair of white Converse sneakers.

(L-R) Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz and Ben Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck at the Micromania store in Paris on July 25, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

(L-R) Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and her son Maximilian Muñiz spotted out in Paris on July 25, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Maximilian also joined in on the fun. He wore a purple plaid shirt with beige shorts. He complemented the casual ensemble with white tube socks and slip-on sneakers.

Lopez continued to showcase her inviable honeymoon style. This time, she wore a pretty pink pussybow top with light-wash bell bottom jeans with nude platform sandals by Andrea Wazen. The Antigone shoe style had a PVC strap across the toe, a chunky outsole and were set on a stacked 6-inch block heel.

Affleck looked cool and calm for the affair. The “Gone Girl” actor wore a cream button-down shirt with a white top and dark trousers. He gave the look a sleek finish with white sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez’s son Maximilian Muñiz out and about in Paris on July 25, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at Micromania store in Paris on July 25, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

