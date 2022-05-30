Jennifer Lopez Goes ‘BBQ-Chic’ in 5-Inch Wooden DSW Heels & Patchwork Maxi Dress

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez snapped a photo full of bohemian vibes while promoting her footwear collaboration with DSW.

The pop star shared a photo on Instagram on Sunday where she made a bold statement amidst the summertime heat. The singer wore a bohemian-inspired outfit on a patio surrounded by flowers. It was the perfect setting for a more than perfect dress coordinated with versatile shoes.

Lopez wore a halter neck maxi dress made of patchwork material, featuring scraps of fabric with multiple patterns and prints. The lengthy dress resembled a quilt with lace patching up spaces with delicate eyelet detailing. There were blue and white checkerboard prints, florals and colors galore covering every square inch of the garment, finished with a lacy cream hem.

Lopez accessorized with rounded tan sunnies and laced-up strappy cream and wood platform wedges with a block heel. The wooden DWS platforms were a perfect addition to such a summery style statement. The heels are sturdy and thick, making them easier to walk in than something like a stiletto. The cream straps on each shoe crisscrossed over the foot, closing off with a clasp at the ankle, keeping them snug and most importantly, secure.

Lopez is noted for her enviable smoke-show style. Her sleek red carpet selections often feature classic styles with striking edits and additions. Throughout her career, J-Lo has undertaken several fashion ventures. Lopez has also been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess, and more. In 2019, the Council of Fashion Designers of America presented J-Lo with its Fashion Icon Award. Lopez has also dabbled in footwear in her career, partnering with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection. In 2020, Lopez launched a namesake shoe line with DSW.