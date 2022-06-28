Jennifer Lopez Gives Business-Casual Pussy Bow Blouse an Edgy Upgrade With High-Waisted Trousers & Heels

Jennifer Lopez on the set of Ben Affleck's new movie in Los Angeles on June 27, 2022.

Jennifer Lopez was effortlessly chic while out with her child Emme Muñiz on Monday. The two appeared to be on the set of her fiancé Ben Affleck’s new movie.

The “Get Right” singer was stylishly dressed to get a behind-the-scenes look at the film. J.Lo wore a white pussy bow blouse that had long lantern sleeves, elongated cuffs, a high neck tie and hidden button closures. Her ensemble prompted a business-casual feel as she tucked her top into a pair of charcoal high-waist trousers.

Jennifer Lopez on the set of Ben Affleck’s latest movie in Los Angeles, California on June 27, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Emme Muñiz on the set of Ben Affleck’s latest movie in Los Angeles, California on June 28, 2022. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com /

Sticking to her signature aesthetic, the multi-hyphenate superstar accessorized with brown shades and styled her hair half up, half down. Lopez completed her look with dainty earrings and long chrome nails. Muñiz was comfortably dressed for the outing, pairing a tie-dye short-sleeve T-shirt with jeans and slip-on sneakers.

J.Lo’s footwear slightly peaked out under her pants leg and appeared to include a chunky outer sole and high heel. The “Marry Me” actress favors strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, the world renowned pop icon will likely reach for chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike. The FN cover star has also dipped her toes in the footwear industry by collaborating with DSW and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Jennifer Lopez spotted on the set of Ben Affleck’s latest movie in Los Angeles, California on June 28, 2022. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com /

Lopez is known for hitting the streets in style. Whether she’s grabbing lunch, working on future projects or hitting the town with Affleck, the “Waiting For Tonight” musician is always dressed to impress.

