Jennifer Lopez Impressively Twirls in Chic String Bikini & Heels for Virgin Voyages Promo Video

Jennifer Lopez is welcoming summer with open arms, and with a new promotion.

The actress and musician posted to her Instagram promoting a sweepstakes with Virgin Voyages. Adults can enter to win one of 1,000 vacations from the cruise line company. In the video, Lopez is seen wearing summery looks perfect to set sail in.

In one shot, she is seen wearing a black string bikini with gold hardware. She wore a long black floral duster over top and accessorized the look with large orange sunglasses and her signature oversized hoop earrings. She wore a gold pair that tied into the hardware on the bathing suit.

The “Jenny From the Block” singer slipped into a pair of her own shoes for the promotion. She wore the Tamin sandal in a nude colorway from her new spring footwear collection. Her heeled mule featured a thin stiletto heel reaching 4 inches as well as a plush fabric material covering the outsole. Her shoes can be found on DSW’s website and retail at $60.

JLO Jennifer Lopez Tamin Sandal CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Lopez is noted for her enviable smoke-show style. Her sleek red carpet selections often feature classic styles with striking edits and additions. Throughout her career, the “Maid in Manhattan” star has undertaken several fashion ventures. She has also been an ambassador for brands like Versace, Coach, Guess and more. In 2019, the Council of Fashion Designers of America presented JLo with its Fashion Icon Award.

Lopez has also dabbled in footwear in her career, partnering with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection and launching her namesake shoe line available at DSW in 2020.