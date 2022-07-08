Jennifer Lopez Teases New JLo Beauty Products In Chic Bikini & Sharp Pumps

Jennifer Lopez is heating up the summer — in a big way. The world-renowned pop icon teased a new product from her JLo Beauty line on Instagram. The multi-hyphenate superstar uploaded a video of herself modeling a slew of different bikinis and skin-baring stage costumes over the years. Set to her song “Sexy Body” featuring Pitbull, the recording featured flashing text of just three words: “Body,” “JLo” and “Booty.”

“#SummerOfBooty #SomethingIsComing,” Lopez captioned the clip, tagging her skincare company.

The “Marry Me” actress completed two of the show-stopping looks with a set of pointed-toe pumps. At the beginning of the video an image appears that shows Lopez posing in a black silhouette, which featured an ankle strap and sat atop a thin 6-inch heel. In another quick snapshot she slips into sharp white pumps.

Launched in January 2021, JLo Beauty currently offers items including a cleanser, eye cream, SPF moisturizer, serums and sheet masks. The “Halftime” star has always talked about living a “clean,” healthy lifestyle, which obviously shows in her overall well-being. It remains unclear if Lopez’s body care products will include the same proprietary as JLo Beauty Olive Complex as her facial offerings. The multi-hyphenate has often credited her seemingly ageless appearance to olive oil and diligent sunscreen use.

Lopez is noted for her enviable smoke-show style. Throughout her career, she has undertaken several ventures. She has also been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess and more. The award-winning singer has also dabbled in footwear, partnering with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection. In 2020, she launched a namesake shoe line with DSW.

