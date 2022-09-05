Jennifer Lopez Gets Breezy in White Dress, Triangle Bikini and Adidas x Gucci Slides for Malibu Chili Cook-Off with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck left the Malibu Chili Cook-Off, giving their elevated take on casual style.
The recent newlyweds attended the 40th annual event and left holding hands, providing a lesson for us on how to dress for daytime casual. Lopez wore a white caftan-style maxi sun dress with bishop sleeves and a white triangle bikini top underneath looking beach ready. She accessorized with her monogrammed Dior book tote that had her nickname “JLO” emblazoned in the center. For footwear, she sported a pair of bright red Adidas x Gucci slides.
Her jewelry includes a pair of oversized gold hoop earrings from Jennifer Fisher, paired with a gold dog tag, and a gold bracelet on her right wrist. Her most notable color complimentary accessory to her red Adidas x Gucci slides was a can of Coca-Cola she was carrying with her Dior bag arm.
For the casual outing, Lopez went for a very natural make-up look with just a noticeable hint of blush. Her hair was parted down the middle and pulled in the back, creating a curtain bang effect.
Affleck was complimentary as casual in a striped button-up shirt, leaving the top two-buttons unbuttoned, adding to the relaxed look the couple had. He coordinated this shirt with a pair of khaki pants and white lace-up sneakers from Tom Ford. His accessories were very subtle, including a sterling silver chain link bracelet, his wedding band, and a watch. The sunny end of summer day also saw Affleck wear a pair of classic aviator sunglasses.
Lopez and Affleck have been busy about town ever since returning from Italy for their post-wedding nuptials. Their actual wedding was a fashionable affair, with Lopez wearing three different gowns for the ceremony, all by Ralph Lauren. The singer is also currently the star of Coach’s fall 2022 campaign.