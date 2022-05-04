Jennifer Lopez Upgrades a Simple T-Shirt With Chic Overalls & Slip-Ons With Ben Affleck

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck show that even toned-down neutrals can be eye-catching. The “Get Right” singer and “The Batman” actor were spotted while out in Los Angeles yesterday, where the two color-coordinated effortlessly.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck color coordinate in neutrals while out in Los Angeles on May 3, 2022. CREDIT: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com

For Lopez’s outfit, she wore a pair of slouchy gray overalls. The straps were spaced far apart, and the garment had a high-waisted design for a modern finish. Underneath, she donned a flowy white T-shirt with the cuffs rolled up.

As for Affleck, he wore a cream-colored sweatshirt teamed with baggy gray sweatpants and sleek blue and white sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez in neutrals while out in Los Angeles on May 3, 2022. CREDIT: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com

Lopez accessorized with a black Chanel belt that had the brand’s signature double interlocking “C” in silver. She also carried a black Hermés Birkin bag, and wore a pair of ‘80s-inspired black aviator shades.

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s white sneakers. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Lopez grounded her attire with a pair of white slip-on sneakers. The effortless coolness of her shoes played well with her casual-chic look and had a black sole trim for a pop of contrast.

When it comes to her style, Lopez tends to gravitate toward stylish and modern silhouettes. For example, she recently wore a white cropped crewneck T-shirt paired with slouchy medium-wash jeans and simple white sneakers for a relaxed appearance for her daughter’s baseball game.

Lopez is noted for her enviable smoke-show style. Her sleek red carpet selections often feature classic styles with striking edits and additions. Throughout her career, J-Lo has undertaken several fashion ventures. Lopez has also been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess and more. In 2019, the Council of Fashion Designers of America presented J-Lo with its Fashion Icon Award. Lopez has also dabbled in footwear in her career, partnering with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection. In 2020, Lopez launched a namesake shoe line with DSW.

