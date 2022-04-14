Jennifer Lopez Elevates Overalls in Sleek Platform Booties on Romantic Stroll With Ben Affleck

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted holding each other’s hands in Los Angeles yesterday in casual style. The sighting comes after the two announced their engagement on Tuesday.

Jennifer Lopez out and about with Ben Affleck in Los Angeles on April 13, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

For Lopez’s outfit, she donned a chic pair of black overalls that incorporated an edgy neckline and bodice that was low-cut and featured deep cutouts. The trousers were flared and flowy for a ‘70s-inspired look while also playing into the modernity of oversized aesthetics. Underneath the set, she wore a white T-shirt that had a scoop neckline and cap sleeves for an easy finish.

Jennifer Lopez out and about with Ben Affleck in Los Angeles on April 13, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Affleck, on the other hand, went with a blue and red plaid button-up paired with a matching printed T-shirt. He also wore a pair of dark-wash slim jeans teamed with white sneakers that had gum soles for a relaxed ensemble.

Lopez accessorized with a black handbag that had shiny gold hardware and a pair of square-shaped aviator shades that had a gold tint and sparkly jewelry.

Black platform ankle booties grounded her attire. The shoes had an almond-shaped design and a nearly 3-inch heel.

A go-to women’s shoe silhouette, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can have a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

Lopez is noted for her enviable smoke-show aesthetic. Her sleek red carpet selections often feature classic styles with striking edits and additions. Throughout her career, J-Lo has undertaken several fashion ventures. Lopez has also been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess and more. In 2019, the Council of Fashion Designers of America presented J-Lo with its Fashion Icon Award. Lopez has also dabbled in footwear in her career, partnering with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection. In 2020, Lopez launched a namesake shoe line with DSW.

Click through the gallery to see Lopez’s street style looks.

