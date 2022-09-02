Jennifer Lopez Gives Fans An Intimate Look Into Her Wedding With Ben Affleck In Four Romantic Gowns and Platform Sandals

Jennifer Lopez took to her blog OnTheJLo yesterday to share intimate images from her wedding with Ben Affleck in Georgia in Aug. The plethora of posts sees Lopez in a variety of dresses and gowns from her romantic rehearsal dinner and brunch the hitmaker pairing each ensemble with intimidating sky-high platforms.

The first look saw Lopez bathed in dramatic lighting, a string of cascading pearls resembling a cape strung over her shoulders and down the bodice of the risky wedding dress she wore underneath. The fitted piece consisted of a strapless silhouette with the skirt kept form-fitted and long, decorated just as well in strings of pearls. The “Jenny From The Block” songstress brought the pearl detailing down to her feet, slipping into strappy cream-colored sandal heels dotted with the iridescent object.

Dress two and three were complete opposite, showcasing the singer’s versatility when it comes to fashion. Dripping in gold, Lopez wore a halter style maxi in a gilded hue, which she paired with many gold accessories and nude strappy platforms with block heels. Sitting snug in the front of a golf cart, the Lo by Jennifer Lopez owner smiled for the candid, holding a large mug of something in a strappy dusty pink gingham number.

The final brunch outfit depicts Lopez in a summery white and blue strapless gown with a daring side slit that effectively allowed the former “American Idol” judge to show off another pair of chunky platform heels in a cork color. The Puerto Rican wore a wide-brimmed sun hat and accessorized the stripes with gold rings.

For footwear, Lopez often wears strappy sandals and striking platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. On more casual occasions, Lopez favors chunky athletic sneakers by Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in a second ceremony in Riceboro, Ga., on Affleck’s estate home, following their previous Las Vegas wedding and Parisian honeymoon in July. The outdoor occasion featured an all-white dress code, with the ceremony itself officiated by Jay Shetty. Guests included Ben’s children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, Violet Affleck, 16, Seraphina Affleck, 13, Sam Affleck, 10; and Jennifer’s children from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muniz, both 14. Matt Damon, Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes were also among the attendees.

