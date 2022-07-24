Jennifer Lopez Goes Bold in Fuchsia Dress and Barely-There Platforms on Her Birthday with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez was thinking pink during her honeymoon — and birthday celebration — with new husband Ben Affleck. The superstar couple were spotted doing an array of activities during her 53rd birthday in the City of Light on Sunday afternoon, from strolling hand-in-hand in the Tuileries Garden to dining at Dior’s new Monsieur Dior restaurant on Avenue Montaigne.
Lopez left Dior with Affleck in a bright fuchsia midi dress, featuring a low rounded neckline and a keyhole cutout bodice. Completing the “Marry Me” star’s piece were thin straps creating a halter-esque silhouette. Lopez finished her outfit with a matching Valentino top-handle bag with a single pyramid stud in its center. Her look was complete with a gold chain necklace accented with several charm pendants, as well as small thick hoop earrings and several layered bracelets.
When it came to footwear, the “On the Floor” singer opted for a towering set of platform heels. Her glossy nude leather pair included thick platform soles, closed counters and block heels totaling at least 5 inches in height. Finishing the style with a sultry twist were buckled ankle and peep-toe PVC straps, giving Lopez’s footwear a barely-there appearance with their clear texture.
“I believe you can look and feel amazing and sexy at any age,” Lopez shared. “I really dislike the phrase, ‘You look good for 40, or you look good for 30, you look good for 50.’ How about you just ‘you look good?'”
For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.
