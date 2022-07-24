×
Jennifer Lopez Goes Bold in Fuchsia Dress and Barely-There Platforms on Her Birthday with Ben Affleck

By Aaron Royce
Jennifer Lopez was thinking pink during her honeymoon — and birthday celebration — with new husband Ben Affleck. The superstar couple were spotted doing an array of activities during her 53rd birthday in the City of Light on Sunday afternoon, from strolling hand-in-hand in the Tuileries Garden to dining at Dior’s new Monsieur Dior restaurant on Avenue Montaigne.

Lopez left Dior with Affleck in a bright fuchsia midi dress, featuring a low rounded neckline and a keyhole cutout bodice. Completing the “Marry Me” star’s piece were thin straps creating a halter-esque silhouette. Lopez finished her outfit with a matching Valentino top-handle bag with a single pyramid stud in its center. Her look was complete with a gold chain necklace accented with several charm pendants, as well as small thick hoop earrings and several layered bracelets.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck leave Dior’s Monsieur Dior restaurant on the Avenue Montaigne in Paris on July 24, 2022.
CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck leave Dior’s Monsieur Dior restaurant on the Avenue Montaigne in Paris on July 24, 2022.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

When it came to footwear, the “On the Floor” singer opted for a towering set of platform heels. Her glossy nude leather pair included thick platform soles, closed counters and block heels totaling at least 5 inches in height. Finishing the style with a sultry twist were buckled ankle and peep-toe PVC straps, giving Lopez’s footwear a barely-there appearance with their clear texture.

Platform sandals like Lopez’s have soared in popularity from their height-boosting heels and platform soles — as well as added balance from secure upper straps. Pairs with stiletto and block heels have grown in popularity as well, as seen in new styles by Aquazzura, Loeffler Randall and Schutz. Aside from Lopez, stars including Selena Gomez, Lupita Nyong’o and Kate Beckinsale have strapped into Larroudé, Stuart Weitzman and Sophia Webster platforms in recent weeks as well.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stroll together in Paris on July 24, 2022.
CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com
Aside from her viral wedding, honeymoon and new birthday, Lopez is also celebrating another achievement: the launch of her JLo Beauty Booty Balm for body toning and firming. While speaking with People magazine, Lopez also discussed what makes her feel beautiful — and spoke out against ageism where beauty is concerned.

“I believe you can look and feel amazing and sexy at any age,” Lopez shared. “I really dislike the phrase, ‘You look good for 40, or you look good for 30, you look good for 50.’ How about you just ‘you look good?'”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stroll together in Paris on July 24, 2022.
CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands  Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

PHOTOS: Click to Discover Lopez’s glam style evolution over the years in the gallery.

