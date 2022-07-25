×
Jennifer Lopez Gets Pretty in Pink Pussybow Top & 6-Inch Birthday Heels With Ben Affleck & Kids on Honeymoon Trip

By Ashley Rushford
Celebrity Sightings In Paris – July 25, 2022
Jennifer Lopez’s honeymoon wardrobe is the gift that keeps on giving. The “Halftime” star continued her chic summer style streak while out in Paris with her husband Ben Affleck today. The newlywed couple have been enjoying an eventful honeymoon in the City of Lights with their children. Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz and her son Maximillian Muñiz from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck also came along for some fun. The group was spotted leaving the Micromania store in Paris.

The world renowned pop icon was fashionably dressed for the family outing. JLo’s latest honeymoon outfit consisted of a light pink Dolce & pussybow top. The sheer garment was complete with a high neckline, ruffled detailing throughout and had breezy balloon sleeves. The “Get Right” singer teamed the statement piece with light-wash bell bottom jeans.

Jennifer Lopez, Pussybow Top, Paris Honeymoon, Platform Sandals
Jennifer Lopez out and about in Paris on July 25, 2022.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Paris Honeymoon, Platform Sandals
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at Micromania store in Paris on July 25, 2022.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Sticking to her signature aesthetic, Lopez pulled her hair back into a bun and accessorized with round oversized Chloe shades. She carried a brown shoulder bag and rounded out the look with soft glam.

Affleck sported a comfortable ensemble for the day out. The “Deep Water” actor cozied up next to his wife in a cream button-down shirt, which he paired with a basic white T-shirt and dark trousers. He completed his look with white sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez, Pussybow Top, Paris Honeymoon, Platform Sandals
Jennifer Lopez out in Paris on July 25, 2022.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Lopez gave her look a slick boost with nude platform sandals by Andrea Wazen. The Antigone shoe style had a PVC strap across the toe, a chunky outsole and were set on a stacked 6-inch block heel. The “Marry Me” actress wore the same towering heels to celebrate her 53rd birthday in Paris with Ben Affleck. She wore a bright fuchsia pink dress that included thin straps and created a halter-esque silhouette.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 25: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen leaving the Costes Hotel on July 25, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen leaving the Costes Hotel on July 25, 2022 in Paris.
CREDIT: GC Images
Jennifer Lopez, Paris Honeymoon, Platform Sandals, Pussybow Top,
Jennifer Lopez spotted out in Paris on July 25, 2022.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

