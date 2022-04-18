Jennifer Lopez Proves the Versatility of Espadrille Wedges With Ben Affleck on Easter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Jennifer Lopez redefined practical-chic in stylish spring wedges while visiting a construction site in LA yesterday.
The 52-year-old stepped out on Easter Sunday in a neutral-toned ensemble. The “Marry Me” star was joined by Ben Affleck, who matched her navy and beige color scheme.
Lopez looked sleek in a dark-toned beige V-neck top layered beneath an oversized gray cardigan. The sweater draped down her body and featured ribbed seams and sleeves. She added a bit of blue to the look with her navy wide-leg trousers. The pants left just enough room to get a look at the star’s footwear.
She slipped into a pair of warm weather wedges that featured a light espadrille heel as well as a peekaboo toe and an off-white strap. She kept it simple and sleek when it came to accessories. The “Hustlers” star wore a pair of round-rimmed sunglasses with a brown tinted lens as well as a pair of large stud earrings.
Affleck also looked classy for the holiday. He wore a navy blue shirt with a long-sleeved V-neck. The shirt also featured a collared quarter button neckline. He matched the blue with dark beige pants and black pointed-toe lace-up dress shoes.
Lopez is noted for her enviable smoke-show aesthetic. Her sleek red carpet selections often feature classic styles with striking edits and additions. Throughout her career, J-Lo has undertaken several fashion ventures. Lopez has also been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess and more. In 2019, the Council of Fashion Designers of America presented J-Lo with its Fashion Icon Award. Lopez has also dabbled in footwear in her career, partnering with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection. In 2020, Lopez launched a namesake shoe line with DSW.
