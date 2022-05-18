Jennifer Lopez Gets a Slick Boost in 6-Inch Heels, Crop Top & Baggy Jeans With Ben Affleck & Son

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez was casually stylish as she stepped out for dinner with Ben Affleck and her 14-year-old son Maximillian Muñiz. The trio was spotted at a Mexican restaurant in Westwood, Calif., on Tuesday.

J-Lo served up some street style for the outing, pairing a white turtleneck crop top with baggy charcoal jeans. The “On the Floor” singer kept her hair up in her signature sleek ponytail and covered her eyes with black oversized shades.

Jennifer Lopez out for dinner with Ben Affleck in Westwood, Los Angeles on May 17, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Jennifer Lopez, her son Max and Ben Affleck out in Westwood, Los Angeles on May 17, 2022. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com /

Affleck was cool and comfortable for the evening. The actor wore a flannel shirt over a graphic T-shirt. He teamed his tops with dark jeans and grey sneakers. Lopez’s son, Maximillian Muñiz followed in their footsteps by opting for a white polo shirt, blue pants and slip on sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at Mexican restaurant in Westwood, Los Angeles on May 17, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

When it came down to the shoes, Lopez added a slick edge to her vibe by rounding out her look with black platform boots. The silhouette had a chunky suede outsole and a skinny 6-inch stiletto heel.

Lopez tends to gravitate towards strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, the world renowned pop icon will likely reach for chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike. The FN cover star has also dipped her toes in the footwear industry by collaborating with DSW and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Elevate your ensemble with a pair of platform boots.

To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Dasha Platform Bootie, $1,345.

To Buy: Guess Dejah 2 Bootie, $85 (was $100).

To Buy: Bar III Graciie Platform Bootie, $40 (was $90).

