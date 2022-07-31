Jennifer Lopez Gets Wild in a Bedazzled Animal Print Set and Hidden Heels at the UNICEF Summer Gala

Jennifer Lopez went wild for her performance at the UNICEF Summer Gala on Saturday night.

The stars aligned on the Italian island of Capri, bringing together famous guests from all over. The annual gala always features a performance from a special guest. This year, Lopez took the stage, giving gala goers a taste of her explosive stage presence.

Jennifer Lopez performs on stage during the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event at La Certosa di San Giacomo on July 30th in Capri, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

The star took the stage in a two-piece outfit, complete with a tan mesh. The top was a high-neck style with a leopard bodice that acted like a bra top in brown and tan. The top, as well as the bottoms, were covered in animal print that was emphasized in gold sequins and stones of varying sizes and shapes.

Each time Lopez moved, the sequins would shine vividly, making the performance even more enthralling. The “Lets Get Loud” songstress slipped into animal print pants with a sparkling golden waistband dotted with a multitude of crystals.

Lopez’s pants were also covered in faux feathers that started just above the knees. The decorative addition adds to that wild vibe Lopez was going for that had audiences hooked on her performance long before it was over.

Jennifer Lopez performs at the unicef ​​luisa via roma charity concert in Capri. 30 Jul 2022 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez. CREDIT: MEGA

The fourth annual UNICEF Summer Gala, presented by Luisaviaroma, took place last night in Capri, Italy. The evening included a languorous cocktail hour, gala dinner, and a live auction under the stars to raise funds for UNICEF’s programs that help children in need. Many stars graced the gala’s red carpet in their finest attire. Vanessa Hudgens, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jamie Foxx were just some of the many big names that attended the event that evening. A special performance was held by Jennifer Lopez.