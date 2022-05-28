Jennifer Lopez Elevates Air Jordan 1s With Plunging Jumpsuit After Dance Rehearsals

Jennifer Lopez is still reviving her Jenny From the Block style era, borrowing heavily from her New York City street style roots. Lopez was seen channeling the style yesterday in a dark blue jumpsuit and “Pine Green” Air Jordan 1s.

Lopez’s jumpsuit was a deep V-neck cut with knotted straps. In a linen fabric, the material looked light, easily wafting through the summer breeze of the city. The jumpsuit can easily work with added layers of cardigans and sweaters, or as Lopez demonstrates during the summer season, without anything at all.

Jennifer Lopez is seen leaving a dance studio in Los Angeles on May 27, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA The “Marry Me” star accessorized with a gold chain around her neck, with several pendants attached that add layers to this sporty attire. She decided against bracelets or rings, which worked as the sneakers solidify the outfit even more.

Air Jordans have made waves through fashion trends as they have become one of the best pairings to coordinate. The Pine Green style in particular is so unique based on how the green and black work together. With a white sole, a black toe cap, with an overlaying of green — the shoe is cleverly designed. These types of Jordans are definitely an essential, high or low-top.

Jennifer Lopez is seen leaving a dance studio in Los Angeles on May 27, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA Whether styled with mom jeans or a tiered skirt, the contrast of sportiness gives the whole outfit a different edge. Lopez is ultimately a fan of Jordans, as she has been seen in the past wearing J Balvin’s Air Jordans, and these 1s on multiple occasions.

The way that Lopez wore the jumpsuit could easily market this to anyone considering a summer filled with one-pieces and jumpsuits.