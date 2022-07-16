Jennifer Lawrence Pairs Complimentary Colors in a Summery Gingham Dress and Mustard Yellow Mules in New York

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lawrence took a stroll on the streets of New York in the most perfect summer dress.

The “Hunger Games” actress took a casual trip out to the city. Last we saw Lawrence, she was grabbing brunch with her husband Cook Maroney in slouchy and casual couples outfit like a cool NY couple. Flying solo on Friday, she took matters into her own hands, running some errands and making her way in the city by herself in an unforgettable sundress.

Jennifer Lawrence looks radiant in a plaid blue dress as walking around in New York City. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Lawrence wandered in a bright blue gingham sundress with short flouncy balloon sleeves and a full skirt. The bodice was constructed like a corset in a deeper blue fabric, fitted to the star’s frame, transitioning into the flowy skirt, creating contrast. The bodice and waist pieces were connected by little silver hooks, mimicking the closures on the front of most shapewear. The skirt was pleated where it met with the hem of the bodice piece to encourage volume and definition. A clear distinguishing color and pattern change was present as the fabric transitioned over from the bodice to the skirt piece. Lawerence popped on a gold chain necklace with little gold charms and wore her hair down by her shoulders.

Jennifer Lawrence in a plaid blue dress as walking the NYC streets. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Lawrence traded in her sandals and sneakers for something a little less casual, slipping into some mustard yellow mules. The shoes had brown wood block heels that were low to the ground like most mules, the heels sporting rounded peep-toe detailing. Such a summery shoe is a perfect addition to and even sunnier summer dress, both styles complimenting each other well. Lawrence clearly knows her color wheel because even the color scheme is complimentary, the brownish yellow adding a bit of brightness that the deep blue otherwise lacks. Whether casual or dressy, Lawrence seemingly never disappoints.

