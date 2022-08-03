×
Jennifer Lawrence Gets Breezy in Sweat-Proof Sundress & Orange Strappy Sandals in New York City

By Amina Ayoud
Jennifer Lawrence looks radiant as walking to a restaurant for lunch in New York City
Jennifer Lawrence took a stroll on the streets of New York in a chic slouchy summer dress by Matteau on Tuesday.

Lawrence wandered the streets in a chocolate brown maxi dress with thick shoulder straps. The dress had a fitted bodice and a flowing skirt with small pleats up top where the skirt met the bodice piece.

The dress looked to be made out of a breathable jersey fabric, something stretchy and designed for comfort and mobility. Lawrence slung a textured leather blue and brown bucket bag over her shoulder and donned tortoise shell sunglasses with frames and dark lenses, protecting herself from the sun’s harsh rays. The bag added a nice pop of color that the overall outfit otherwise lacked.

Lawrence traded in her heels and sneakers for something a bit more casual, slipping into orange strappy sandals. The summery style had thick ankle straps, as well as straps crossing over the tops. The sandals also had geometric-looking toes with a definitive point that set them apart from Lawrence’s typical styles.

The sandal is simple but effective, matching the existing neutrals in the ensemble with an acute precision that’s pretty impressive. Whether casual or dressy, Lawrence seemingly never disappoints. 

Last we saw Lawrence, she was grabbing brunch with her husband Cook Maroney in a casual outfit. Flying solo on Aug. 2, she took matters into her own hands, stopping by a restaurant to grab lunch while making her way in the city by herself in an unforgettable dress.

