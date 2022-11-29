Jennifer Lawrence Delivers Old Hollywood Glamour in Sculpted Dior Dress & Sharp Pumps at the 2022 Gotham Awards

Jennifer Lawrence took a classic approach to style for the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York last night. The award-winning actress appeared onstage to present the Best Feature Award at the annual ceremony.

Lawrence served old Hollywood glamour in a sculptural Dior dress. The black piece featured an elegant scooped neckline, thin straps, cinched waist and a voluminous skirt. To amp up the glam factor, the “Silver Linings Playbook” star accessorized with a thick diamond choker necklace and dainty earrings. Lawrence added a pop of color to her look with a bold red lip. She parted her hair in the middle and styled it in loose waves.

Jennifer Lawrence speaks onstage during the 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Nov. 28, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Gotham Film

Other photos show that Lawrence completed her look with a set of black pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette had an elongated triangular-shaped toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel. Pointy pumps remain as one of the most popular and timeless shoe styles due to its luxe and durable construction. The classic style has soared in popularity during the high heel resurgence.

Jennifer Lawrence speaks onstage during The 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Nov. 28, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Gotham Film

Lawrence is known for being one to watch on the red carpet, however she has become a street style fixture due to her relatable summer wardrobe. Along with her impeccable acting career, the “Hunger Games” star also serves as a Christian Dior ambassador, starring in a series of campaigns for the French fashion house and oftentimes sporting sleek footwear and apparel from the brand both on and off the red carpet. When she isn’t Dior, Lawerence can be found in pieces from Bottega Veneta, Chloe Gosselin Rosie Assoulin and more top names.

The Gotham Awards honor the top independent television series and films of the year with budgets under $35 million. The 2022 Awards, held in New York by the Gotham Film and Media Institute, bestowed awards to projects including “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “Tar” and “Aftersun.” In addition to the evening’s competitive winners, the occasion also paid tribute to numerous individuals, including Michelle Williams, Adam Sandler, the cast of “Fire Island” and the late Sidney Poitier.

