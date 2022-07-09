Jennifer Lawrence Masters Chic Comfort With Baggy Low-Rise Mom Jeans and Tan Strappy Slides While Out With Husband in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lawrence grabbed brunch and styled a casual “cool girl” look with her husband Cook Maroney.

The grabbed a bite to eat with her husband early on July 9th, 2022, the Lawrence and Maroney heading home from La Bonbonniere in West Village in New York City.

Lawerence walked with Maroney arm in arm, the actress donning slouchy light wash blue mom jeans that sat low on the “Hunger Games” star’s hips. The casual breakfast date attire included a simple white tee, and an oversized red button down that was kept open, casually slung over the actress’s shoulders. Lawrence donned a tan shoulder bag and accessorized with silver necklaces and turtleshell framed sunglasses. The star wore her hair up in a messy bun, mastering chic and casual style in every element of the ensemble. Maroney wore an outfit that was also largely casual, donning blue fitted slacks, a white tee shirt, and black sunglasses. The couple looked effortlessly cool in their matching outfits, making quite the statement as they walked the streets. Lawrence went for all baggy clothing with a daring twist, her low rise pants evoking the 90s and early 2000s.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cook Maroney in NYC. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Lawrence kept the casual theme going, slipping into tan sandals that matched the shade of her shoulder bag. The sandals had multiple criss-crossing straps that crossed over the top of the actress’s feet, securing her big toes in place with a separate strap of their own. The style leans towards a gladiator sandal but with a classic and more simplistic flair that pairs well with the whole “comfort chic” outfit Lawrence had put together. Maroney wore blue and white low top sneakers with white laces and a white rubber sole, the shade of dark blue matching his slacks. Both outfits are perfect for a quick brunch date out in the city.