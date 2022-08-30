Jennifer Lawrence Slips On $35 Adidas Slides With Socks & Leggings For Yoga Class

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lawrence looked comfy and casual while out in New York City on Tuesday. The award-winning actress was dressed in classic closet staples while making her way to a yoga class.

Lawrence was spotted out in a cropped black tank top. The lightweight separate had a scooped neckline and tiny spaghetti straps. She teamed the piece with black high-waist leggings and an olive green handbag.

Jennifer Lawrence spotted out in New York City on August 30, 2022. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lawrence heads to a yoga class in New York City on August 30, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Her accessories didn’t stop there, the Golden Globe winner stuck to a cozy vibe for the outing and blocked out the sun with oversized Illesteva sunglasses and layered gold necklaces. Lawrence styled her wavy blond hair in a low ponytail and covered it with a dark blue baseball cap.

Adidas Adilette Comfort Slides. CREDIT: Adidas

When it came down to footwear, the entertainer slipped into a pair of Adidas Adilette Comfort Slides. Retailing for $35, slides have a cloudfoam plus contoured footbed that delivers plush cushioning with every step. The classic design also features a bandage upper with contrast 3-Stripes. Slides are an essential shoe style for the summer season. The silhouette has been embraced by tons of celebrities with open arms due to its endless styling versatility.

Jennifer Lawrence makes her way to a yoga class in New York City on August 30, 2022. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Lawrence is known for being one to watch on the red carpet, however she has become a street style fixture due to her relatable summer wardrobe. Along with her impeccable acting career, the “Hunger Games” star also serves as a Christian Dior ambassador, starring in a series of campaigns for the French fashion house and oftentimes sporting sleek footwear and apparel from the brand both on and off the red carpet. When she isn’t Dior, Lawerence can be found in pieces from Bottega Veneta, Chloe Gosselin Rosie Assoulin and more top names.

