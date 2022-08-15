Jennifer Hudson Throws Pitch in an Unexpected Chic Twist on Baseball Uniforms at Red Sox Game

Jennifer Hudson brought style to the mound when she threw the ceremonial first pitch Friday for the Boston Red Sox on their home turf.

Hudson wore a fitted royal blue maxi length dress as the base for her baseball outfit. The ruched-style garment had an exposed black zipper on the back side, running halfway to her mid-thigh.

Jennifer Hudson poses on the pitching mound before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Aug. 12, 2022 in Boston. CREDIT: Getty Images

On top of the dress, the songstress wore a short-sleeve Nike Red Sox jersey customized with her nickname “JHUD” and the number 17 on her back. Hudson kept the jersey tied at the front and cropped in a way that matched the shape of her maxi dress.

As for accessories, Hudson wore a gold snake chain choker, paired with a cursive “JHud” necklace, also in gold. She wore a third chain with the same number 17 on a thin long silver chain. These numeral motifs in Hudson’s look show how proud she is to be an EGOT winner. The symbol represented how she is only the 17th person to achieve all four major American entertainment awards (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony).

The Chicago native wore patent violet sneakers with ivory laces and a horizontal striped tab at the top of its long tongue. The footwear’s beige soles stood out against the orange-like hue of the pitcher’s mound. Her shoes appear both perforated and futuristic.

Hudson’s long stiletto nails matched her footwear in color. The “Dreamgirls” star wore no rings on her pitching hand, but did on the other, accessorizing with beaded bracelets on both wrists. For her hairstyle, Hudson went with a sporty high braid.

Hudson must have brought some luck to the field as the Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees in a 3-2 victory.