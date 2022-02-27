Jennifer Hudson Scores Two Awards in Velvet Corset Gown and Hidden Heels at NAACP Image Awards

Jennifer Hudson accepts the Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture award at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 26, 2022.

Jennifer Hudson was an undeniable winner at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards. The “Respect” star accepted trophies for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture and Entertainer of the Year at this year’s awards in Los Angeles.

Hudson was sharply dressed for the occasion in a sweeping black velvet gown by Christian Siriano. The floor-length number featured a slim-fitting skirt, as well as a ruffled off-the-shoulder top. Her dress was complete with a structured corset, giving it added sleekness. Stylist Law Roach finished Hudson’s outfit with Gismondi 1754 diamond earrings and rings.

Anthony Anderson presents the Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture award to Jennifer Hudson at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 26, 2022. CREDIT: EGB

The “Dreamgirls” star’s look was grounded in a pair of Jimmy Choo heels. Though her full style wasn’t visible, Hudson’s footwear appeared to feature pointed toes with black uppers. The style likely featured stiletto heels totaling 3-4 inches in height, like popular iterations of pointed-toe pumps that have grown this year.

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards recognized the achievements of people of color across numerous fields, including film, television and music. This year’s ceremony, which took place at Los Angeles’ Pasadena Civic Center, was hosted by Anthony Anderson. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex notably received the President’s Award for their international social justice efforts; Samuel L. Jackson and Nikole Hannah-Jones, respectively, received the NAACP Chairman’s Award and Social Justice Impact Award as well. 2022 award winners included Will Smith, Jeymes Samuel, Sterling K. Brown, Angela Bassett and Channing Hill. The Awards also featured a performance by Mary J. Blige, as well as appearances by Zendaya, Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Simu Liu, Kerry Washington, Morgan Freeman and more stars.

