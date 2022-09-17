Jennifer Garner Shares Intense Workout Routine In Camo Leggings & Neon Pink Athletic Sneakers

Jennifer Garner shared a triumphant and funny snippet of her intense workout routine on social media. The short video posted to Instagram yesterday saw Garner box jumping an impressive height in athletic wear and sneakers. Faltering at first, Garner gained her footing and succeeded the second and third time to lots of fanfare.

“The Adam Project” actress always aims to give fans an authentic glimpse into her daily life, whether she’s gardening or sweating off the stress of the day. Getting active, Garner was dressed in sleek black leggings with a dark gray camo design and pockets. The sleek high-waisted leggings were paired with a black fitted tank which allowed Garner to sweat up a storm and stay cool. The mom of three wore her hair up in a high ponytail getting it out of her face. For accessories, Garner strapped on a minimal black watch that matched the sleek athletic aesthetic that the “Once Upon a Farm” owner had going for her.

Tackling her intense workout meant Garner needed a pair of trustworthy athletic sneakers she could wear to move around effortlessly. With that sentiment in mind, Garner wore black sneakers with bright neon-pink accents on either side and thick white soles. The style is much like any other sporty shoe, made with a flexible, breathable, and aerodynamic mesh.

The actress’s go-to shoes are often versatile and comfortable. Garner regularly wears athletic sneakers that are ideal for taking on tasks like school pickups or running, from brands like Brooks, Newton, Glycerin and Nike.

Jennifer Garner dances on the field during a 2-0 Angel City FC loss to Mexico during Copa Angelina 2022 at Banc of California Stadium on September 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

Last we saw Garner, the star was dancing on the sidelines of a soccer game, clad in neutrals. Garner wore a beige tee and white high-waisted trousers that were belted. The 50-year-old paired the simple chic ensemble with coordinating white, tan, and green chunky “dad” sneakers.

