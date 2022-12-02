Jennifer Garner Elevates Black Ralph Lauren Dress With 5-Inch Heels at White House State Dinner With Daughter Violet Affleck

Jennifer Garner attended the White House state dinner in Washington last night alongside her daughter Violet Affleck, the mother-daughter duo clad elegantly in sharp black formal wear. The event was hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron.

Garner’s dress, which hailed from Ralph Lauren, was a classic sleeveless mock-neck style with stand-out glittering sequins. The Houston native carried a glossy black purse and wore her dark brown tresses in voluminous curls dramatically parted to one side.

Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington, DC, on Dec. 1, 2022. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

Towering over the rest, Garner stepped out in glossy black platform heels that offered the star a sky-high boost. Complete with thick platforms, as well as stiletto heels totaling at least 5 inches in height, the set offered the “13 Going on 30” actress a streamlined look. The sturdy construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Coordinating with her mother, Violet Affleck wore a chic black Carolina Herrera dress and striking heels to match.

When it comes to shoes, Garner’s go-to’s are often versatile and comfortable. The “Adam Project” actress regularly wears athletic sneakers that are ideal for school pickups or running, from brands like Brooks, Newton, Glycerin and Nike. However, contemporary styles by high-fashion brands have also entered her rotation, like Brunello Cucinelli oxfords, Chloé sandals, and sneakers by Gucci, Prada and Isabel Marant. When dressing up, she often opts for pointed-toe boots and pumps by Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier and other top brands.