×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jennifer Garner Elevates Black Ralph Lauren Dress With 5-Inch Heels at White House State Dinner With Daughter Violet Affleck

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
President Biden Welcomes French President Macron To The White House
Mark Milley and Hollyanne Milley
Ashley Biden and Elysia Bevan
Robin Roberts and Gaila Amber Laign
Henry Muñoz III and Ariana DeBose
View Gallery 25 Images

Jennifer Garner attended the White House state dinner in Washington last night alongside her daughter Violet Affleck, the mother-daughter duo clad elegantly in sharp black formal wear. The event was hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron.

Garner’s dress, which hailed from Ralph Lauren, was a classic sleeveless mock-neck style with stand-out glittering sequins. The Houston native carried a glossy black purse and wore her dark brown tresses in voluminous curls dramatically parted to one side.

Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington, DC, on Dec. 1, 2022.
Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington, DC, on Dec. 1, 2022.
CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

Towering over the rest, Garner stepped out in glossy black platform heels that offered the star a sky-high boost. Complete with thick platforms, as well as stiletto heels totaling at least 5 inches in height,  the set offered the “13 Going on 30” actress a streamlined look. The sturdy construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Related

French First Lady Brigitte Macron Shines in White Louis Vuitton Gown & Chrome Pumps at White House State Dinner

Hunter Biden & Son Beau Suit Up in Boots & Sneakers for White House Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony

Naomi Biden Weds Peter Neal in a Lace Ralph Lauren Gown and Cascading Veil on the South Lawn of the White House

Coordinating with her mother, Violet Affleck wore a chic black Carolina Herrera dress and striking heels to match.

Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington, DC, on Dec. 1, 2022.
Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington, DC, on Dec. 1, 2022.
CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Garner’s go-to’s are often versatile and comfortable. The “Adam Project” actress regularly wears athletic sneakers that are ideal for school pickups or running, from brands like Brooks, Newton, Glycerin and Nike. However, contemporary styles by high-fashion brands have also entered her rotation, like Brunello Cucinelli oxfords, Chloé sandals, and sneakers by Gucci, Prada and Isabel Marant. When dressing up, she often opts for pointed-toe boots and pumps by Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier and other top brands.

Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington, DC, on Dec. 1, 2022.
Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington, DC, on Dec. 1, 2022.
CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

The White House state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and his wife and first lady Jill Biden took place yesterday Dec. 1st in Washington, with more than 300 attendees including government officials, French fashion designers, actors and donors. The state dinner is held to celebrate diplomatic ties between the host and guest countries. President Emmanuel Macron of France and his wife Brigitte Macron made an appearance at the event along with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Garner, Christian Louboutin and many others.

PHOTOS: White House State Dinner With Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron Guest Arrivals

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad