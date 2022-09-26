Jennifer Garner Delivers Farm Girl-Chic Look in Shiny Red Rain Boots & Overalls on TikTok

Jennifer Garner is giving fans a glimpse into her family’s farm. The actress recently took to TikTok, posting a wholesome video of herself and her Uncle Robert weighing sweet potatoes to her nearly 3.4 million followers.

The video, which has amassed close to 530,000 likes, features her uncle guiding Garner as she weighs a bucket of the root vegetable by hanging it on a hook and placing a single sweet potato on a separate one, sliding it across the scale to determine the bucket’s weight.

@jennifergarner This is my Uncle Robert. He lives on our family farm in Oklahoma where he and his wife, Janet, grow organic veggies for @onceuponafarmorganics with love. They may be the smallest supplier to #OnceUponAFarm goods, but they over deliver on goodness and fun. I can’t wait to be on the farm with you two again soon. ♥️ #farmtok ♬ original sound – Jen Garner

“This is my Uncle Robert. He lives on our family farm in Oklahoma where he and his wife, Janet grow organic veggies for @onceuponafarmorganics with love. They may be the smallest supplier to #OnceUponAFarm goods, but they deliver on goodness and fun. I can’t wait to be on the farm with you two again soon,” she captioned, followed by a heart icon and the hashtag #farmtok.

Garner wore comfortable attire, including a black and white striped t-shirt layered by denim overalls and glossy red rain boots, fitting for her outdoor activities.

On September 12th, she attended the Fast Company Innovation Festival. At the convention, she spoke about her baby food and kids brand, Once Upon a Farm, which she co-founded with CEO John Foraker, who previously led Annie’s, Inc. Garner arrived at the conference in a business-casual look that entailed a monochromatic turtleneck, trousers, pointed-toe pumps, and gold jewelry.

Last year, Garner officially joined TikTok. Her inaugural video on the social platform commemorated the 20th-anniversary reunion of the early 2000s ABC hit show Alias, which she starred in and co-executive produced. The post shows the actress reunited with her former castmates and images of the characters they played in the series. Since then, Garner has uploaded a variety of content to the site, from cooking tutorials to workout routines and at-home DIYs.

