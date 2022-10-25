Jennifer Garner Gets Casual in Thong Sandals & Cardigan To Pick-Up Her Son Samuel Affleck From School

Jennifer Garner chose a casual style to go pick up her son Samuel Affleck from school in Los Angeles today.

The “13 Going on 30” actress wore a white top under a navy blue cardigan for her casual stroll. She paired the button-down sweater with relaxed straight-leg jeans. She accessorized minimally with a sparkling silver-toned pendant necklace and stud earrings.

Jennifer Garner and her son Samuel Affleck are seen in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA Garner kept it casual with her dark brown hair in a natural sleek style and a bare face. She seemed to be holding a lunchbox in her hand and a few books.

The actress completed the look with beige thong sandals. Thong sandals feature a piece of material between the first and second toes, which acts as a source of security for the entire front of the shoe. The style can either have an open back or feature an ankle-encircling strap for support. Flip-flops are the most popular type of thong sandal, however, some elevated styles have stiletto heels.

Jennifer Garner and her son Samuel Affleck are seen in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA The 10-year-old Affleck was seen wearing a green polo shirt with navy blue pants. He paired the look with a gray sweater which he wore over his shoulder and a sleek pair of black slip-on sneakers.

When it comes to footwear, Garner has an array of running shoes in different colors and patterns from affordable brands like New Balance, Saucony and Loewe. If she’s not working out, the actress will usually throw on a pair of mom jeans and a casual t-shirt with a glamorous pair of shoes from luxury designers like Gucci and Chanel. During the cold weather, Garner usually gravitates towards comfortable styles like loafers and lug-sole boots. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, she will slip on a glamorous pair of pointed-toe pumps.

