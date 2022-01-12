×
Jennifer Garner’s Kids Drop-Off Style Includes Striped Polo and Flats

By Tara Larson
Jennifer Garner looked classically chic with her son. The “13 Going on 30” alum was spotted taking her son, Samuel to swim class on Tuesday in L.A.

Garner wore a black and white striped long sleeve polo top with a black midi skirt while out and about. Her top featured horizontal stripes as well as a collar with smaller stripes and button enclosures. The mom added a dark face mask to her look, as well as small earrings, rings and a wristwatch.

jennifer garner, striped polo, skirt, flats, swim practice, la
Jennifer Garner at swim class on Jan. 11.
CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The actress slipped into a pair of smart shoes for her outing. She added black flats to her look that featured a pointed toe and the slightest block heel. The shoes were the perfect touch to her all-around classic yet casual look.

jennifer garner, striped polo, skirt, black flats, swim practice, la
A closer look at Garner’s shoes.
CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Garner tends to favor garments that age well over time and are true wardrobe staples: think blue jeans, neutral sweaters, and minimalist gold necklaces and leather bags. The star also favors timeless patterns like thin and multicolored stripes and floral prints, as seen in recent pieces she’s worn by La Ligne and Gabriela Hearst, among other brands.

Though known for her simple street style, the “Dallas Buyers Club” actress is known to wow at events as well. She gravitates toward high-fashion heels from Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster. When she’s not in her beloved Brooks sneakers, she will likely slip into sneakers from luxury labels like Gucci, Isabel Marant and Chanel.

