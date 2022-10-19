Jennifer Garner Looks Casually Cool in Striped Sweater, Baggy Jeans & Lug Sole Boots

Jennifer Garner looked laid back but stylish during her latest outing.

The “13 Going on 30” actress was spotted taking a leisurely walk in Santa Monica, Calif. on Tuesday. For her outing, Garner wore a striped cardigan sweater with jeans. Her white sweater was covered in black horizontal stripes and was fastened with gold buttons. She added a white tank under the cardigan. Her light-wash jeans with pleating at the low-rise waistline. The wide-leg jeans flared out a bit at the bottom hem. Garner added cool sunglasses to the outfit. She also accessorized with a necklace and an Apple watch.

Garner out for a walk in Santa Monica on Oct. 18. CREDIT: CarlosMaidanaPhotography/MEGA

The “Alias” alum slipped into a pair of lug-sole boots to add a touch of edge and complete her outfit. She wore black leather boots with a rounded toe and a chunky sole. Lug-sole styles have become a top trend this year due to their full coverage and thick sole bottom, and many celebrities like Lori Harvey, Anne Hathaway, Billie Eilish and more have worn the chunky style over the past few months.

Garner out for a walk in Santa Monica on Oct. 18. CREDIT: CarlosMaidanaPhotography/MEGA

Garner’s style could be considered effortlessly cool. Her outfits oftentimes include a mix of skinny jeans and mom jeans topped off with soft sweaters, relaxed blouses and easy-going T-shirts. When it comes to footwear, the mom-of-three tends to prefer flat pairs and lower heels over a towering stiletto. When not rocking Brooks sneakers, her go-to brands for laid-back sneakers include Gucci, Isabel Marant and Chanel. When the actress does make a red carpet appearance, she tends to go high-fashion in heels from Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster to name a few.

