Jennifer Garner Goes Comfy-Chic in Mom Jeans & Retro-Inspired Loewe Sneakers With Son Samuel

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Garner was spotted alongside her son Samuel on Oct. 19. The mother-son duo took a quick stroll hand in hand in Los Angeles. Garner wore casual clothing for her outing with family, styling classic jeans and funky sneakers.

Outfitted in closet staples, Garner wore a white button-up shirt which she tucked into her high-waisted light wash mom jeans, creating a casual on-the-go look perfect for an outing with kids. Garner accessorized with a green Fitbit and wore her dark brown hair parted in the middle in a straightened style.

Jennifer Garner and Samuel Affleck in Los Angeles. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA Whether she’s working out, staying in, or running errands, Garner loves her sneakers. Staying true to that sentiment, the Texas native laced up chunky white Loewe sneakers with its swirling green logo down the sides.

The retro-inspired footwear came equipped with chunky rubber soles set on an oversized silhouette with all-white laces, the dark green detailing creating a pleasing contrast. A closet staple for many, chunky sneakers often act as a blank canvas for many patterns and colors given the shoes versatile nature.

Jennifer Garner and her son Samuel are seen out for a walk. 19 Oct 2022. CREDIT: CarlosMaidanaPhotography/MEGA

Chunky sneakers were popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, cushy and stability. Though the sneaker style’s popularity slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all genders.

Jennifer Garner and her son Samuel (not pictured) are seen out for a walk. 19 Oct 2022. CREDIT: CarlosMaidanaPhotography/MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Garner’s go-tos are often versatile and comfortable. The “Adam Project” actress regularly wears athletic sneakers that are ideal for school pickups or running, from brands like Brooks, Newton, Glycerin and Nike. However, contemporary styles by high-fashion brands have also entered her rotation, like Brunello Cucinelli oxfords, Chloé sandals, and sneakers by Gucci, Prada and Isabel Marant. When dressing up, she often opts for pointed-toe boots and pumps by Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier and other top brands.

PHOTOS: See how Jennifer Garner styles mom jeans.