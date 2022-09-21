Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Healthy Hair in Dark Jeans & Chocolate Brown Pointed Pumps

Jennifer Garner shared the power of hair care in a video posted to her Instagram yesterday. The Reel saw Garner clad in a cozy monogrammed blue and white bathrobe and fuzzy slippers, showing off a large jar of VirtueLabs’ restorative hair mask, putting the conditioning product through her slightly dampened hair.

Soon, the “13 Going On 30” actress was hopping in the shower, the next and final clip seeing the star stepping out of fully dressed, getting her glam on with thick and glossy healthy hair to boot. The transformative transition showed Garner clad in a simple black tank top, which she paired with closet staple fitted black denim jeans. The mom of three brushed through her brown tendrils in the mirror, parting her hair in the mirror, completed only with minimal feature accentuating makeup.

Departing from her beloved and extensive sneaker collection, Garner donned chocolate brown pumps with defined pointed toes and a seemingly small heel that allowed the Golden Globes Award-winning thespian to confidently step into her day. Although a little less comfortable than your average athletic sneaker or casual sandal, the sharp shoes seemed easy enough to walk in and leaned slightly shiny, contrasting the matt of the neutral all-black color scheme that Garner had going on in her clothing.

When it comes to shoes, Garner’s go-tos are often versatile and comfortable. The “Adam Project” actress regularly wears athletic sneakers that are ideal for school pickups, running errands, or dancing the day away from brands like Brooks, Newton, Glycerin and Nike. However, contemporary styles by high-fashion brands have also entered her rotation, like Brunello Cucinelli oxfords, Chloé sandals, and sneakers by Gucci, Prada and Isabel Marant. When dressing up, she often opts for pointed-toe boots and pumps by the likes of Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier and other top brands.

PHOTOS: Check out Jennifer Garner’s style evolution over the years.