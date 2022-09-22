Jennifer Garner Talks Once Upon A Farm in a Black Turtleneck & Pointed Black Pumps at the 2022 Fast Company Innovation Festival

Jennifer Garner spoke at the 2022 Fast Company Innovation Festival day three held in New York City today. Garner addressed the crowd, discussing her very own baby food brand, Once Upon A Farm, dressed in all-black alongside the brand’s co-founder and CEO John Foraker.

Looking official, Garner was clad in a simple black long sleeve turtle neck, which she paired with closet staple fitted black trousers. The “13 Going On 30” star wore layered gold chains, matching small hoops, and a brown leather watch. The mom of three’s brown hair was parted right down the middle and curled neatly at the ends, the look completed only with minimal feature accentuating makeup.

Jennifer Garner, Cofounder and Chief Brand Officer, Once Upon a Farm, attends The Fast Company Innovation Festival – Day 3 on Sept. 22, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Fast Company

Departing from her beloved and extensive sneaker collection, Garner donned black shiny pumps with defined pointed toes and a seemingly small heel that allowed the Golden Globes Award-winning thespian to confidently step on stage.

When it comes to shoes, Garner’s go-to footwear finds are often versatile and mainly comfortable. The “Adam Project” actress regularly wears versatile and always comfortable athletic sneakers that are ideal for school pickups, running errands, or dancing the day away from brands like Brooks, Newton, Glycerin and Nike.

However, contemporary styles by high-fashion brands have also entered her every-changing rotation, like Brunello Cucinelli oxfords, Chloé sandals, and sneakers by Gucci, Prada and Isabel Marant. For more formal occasions, Garner often opts for pointed-toe boots and stand-out pumps by the likes of Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier and other well-known brands.

