Jennifer Garner Wears an Unexpected Floral Dress for Harvesting Vegetables in Sneakers

Jennifer Garner switched professions for a day, putting aside her acting chops for gloves and a spade on her Instagram page.

The “13 Going on 30” actress posed for a picture in her lush garden, holding a few stacked wicker baskets. “Summer love, from Farmer Jen. 👩🏻‍🌾♥️🌱” Garner captioned the post. She promoted the organic baby food brand Once Upon a Farm, a company co-founded by Garner fueled by a mission to make children’s food better.

The actress wore a light summer dress for gardening, the piece certainly not practical for getting dirty but extremely vibrant and pretty none the less. The maxi dress was dotted with orange flowers on a cream colored fabric with a soft and opaque features. A see-through cream overlay can be seen over the opaque fabric, lengthening the skirt.

The dress was fitted with short sleeves and princess-style pleats on the skirt that add volume. Garner went natural, inspired by the nature around her, accessorizing very lightly with a black watch and a single silver ring. Garner wore her hair down and kept her makeup minimal, giving her a “sun kissed” complexion.

Garner often opts for sneakers, so it’s no surprise she coordinated with the footwear style. While the actress and mom seemingly wears her Brooks or Veja’s just about everywhere, Garner switched things up, opting for white sneakers made of canvas.

The white kicks were adorned with white laces and thick rubber soles, giving them a chunkier appearance. Rather than the elongated athletic on-the-go look Brooks sneakers have to them, the sneakers Garner wore in her garden have softer edges.

