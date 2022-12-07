Jennifer Garner Reveals Secret Handshake in Collared Sweater & Pointed-Toe Pumps With King Bach on ‘Family Leave’ Set

Jennifer Garner practiced a secret handshake with King Bach on Instagram yesterday to promote Netflix’s new body-swap comedy film entitled “Family Leave.” The short video saw Garner and the social media star executing a series of moves, the “13 Going on 30” actress dressed in an all-black ensemble and two-toned heels.

Garner’s business casual ensemble consisted of a black button-up sweater with a crisp white collar, the cozy style layered underneath a large black cardigan. On bottom, the 50-year-old thespian wore black slacks which she belted.

Opting for a sharp addition to her ensemble, Garner wore a pair of nude pointed pumps with black capped toes. The pair featured thin heels, around 2 to 3 inches, triangular toes, and a sturdy construction that offered the Once Upon a Farm owner a more comfortable experience. The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities, Garner included, for their versatility and range of heel heights, rightfully making them a perfect addition to any ensemble.

When it comes to shoes, Garner’s go-to’s are often versatile and comfortable. The “Adam Project” actress regularly wears athletic sneakers that are ideal for school pickups or running, from brands like Brooks, Newton, Glycerin and Nike. However, contemporary styles by high-fashion brands have also entered her rotation, like Brunello Cucinelli oxfords, Chloé sandals, and sneakers by Gucci, Prada and Isabel Marant.

“Family Leave” follows Jess and Bill Walker, played by Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms, two parents who are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent and more distant. When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, the Walkers will attempt to unite in order to land a promotion, college interview, record deal, and soccer tryout.

