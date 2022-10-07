Jennifer Garner Is All Smiles in Camo Leggings & Neon Orange Sneakers on Morning Stroll

Jennifer Garner went for an early morning stroll in Los Angeles today. The actress added a pop of color to her neutral activewear for her morning walk.

Garner wore a black crew neck t-shirt underneath a faded black waffle knit sweater. She paired it with black camouflage print leggings and accessorized with a gray baseball hat. The actress finished the look by adding a sparkling touch with a set of diamond earrings.

Jennifer Garner is all smiles while going for an early morning stroll. CREDIT: CelebrityFinder / SplashNews.com

Garner kept her look neutral except for her vibrant footwear. She slipped on a pair of neon orange Saucony running shoes with green soles and striped laces to add a pop of color to the look. The shoes are made for both workouts and race days with a snugger heel fit and breathable mesh, and soft suede detailing with anti-slip laces.

Jennifer Garner is all smiles while going for an early morning stroll. CREDIT: CelebrityFinder / SplashNews.com

Garner has embraced the athleisure wear trend completely with her diverse sneaker collection. She is often seen in comfortable athletic shoes whether she’s working out or just doing an errand run. Throughout her very successful career, the actress has continued to be a well-trained athlete. She posts videos of her vigorous workouts on a regular basis on her social media profiles.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Garner’s Style Through the Years