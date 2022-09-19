Jennifer Garner Runs Errands In Comfy Black Leggings & Neon Orange Athletic Sneakers in Los Angeles

Jennifer Garner was snapped running some errands in athleisure today in Los Angeles. Donning shades, the “13 Going On 30” actress went incognito, going for a casual and sporty ensemble that was very fitting for the on-the-go star.

The always authentic “The Adam Project” actress got active, dressed in sleek high waisted black leggings. Garner paired the comfy bottoms with a slightly oversized distressed plain light grey tee, which she paired with a shiny black puffer jacket fitted with an exaggerated collar and knit sleeves, the plush outerwear allowing the 50-year-old to stay cool and cozy on her day off.

Jenifer Garner running errands at country mart in Los Angeles California on Sept. 19, 2022. CREDIT: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com

The mom of three wore her brown hair up in a high bun, getting it out of her face. Garner carried a blue folder, a notebook, reading glasses, and a grey thermos, the “Once Upon a Farm” owner carrying her things sans bag.

Whether she’s working out, staying in, or running errands, Garner loves her sneakers. With that sentiment in mind, the actress wore vibrant orange, grey, and black sneakers with grey laces and spotted accents on either side of the footwear. Fitted with thick white soles, the sporty style is much like any other sporty shoe, made with a flexible, breathable, and aerodynamic mesh.

The actress’s go-to shoes are often versatile and widely comfortable. Garner regularly wears athletic sneakers that are ideal for taking on tasks like school pickups or running errands, from brands like Brooks, Newton, Glycerin and Nike.

Also a lover of leggings and arduous workouts, Garner recently posted an impressive video of her routine to her Instagram, the star highlighting a challenging moment of herself box jumping high heights. Clad in camo leggings, a simple tank top, and neon pink and black sneakers, Garner shared the funny and inspirational clip to her Instagram only a few days ago.

