Jennifer Garner Works Up a Sweat in Leggings and Brooks Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Brooks’ biggest fan is back.

Jennifer Garner posted a video to her Instagram on Tuesday of a workout. The post served as a happy birthday shoutout to her trainer, Beth Nicely. In the video, Garner showed off a recent workout with Nicely, and she wore a black athletic top with black camouflage leggings for the sweat fest.

For her footwear, Garner wore Brooks sneakers, one of her beloved sneaker brands. Her Glycerin 19 pair featured a black mesh upper with white soles and light blush detailing. The kicks are currently available on Brooks’ website for $150.

Brooks Glycerin 19 Running Shoe. CREDIT: Courtesy of Brooks

The “Alias” actress has been spotted in these exact shoes before, as well as other models from the performance footwear brand, including Brooks’ Levitate 4 Road sneakers.

Jennifer Garner in Santa Monica on Nov. 9. CREDIT: MEGA

Garner’s style could be considered effortlessly cool. Her outfits oftentimes include a mix of skinny jeans and mom jeans topped off with soft sweaters, relaxed blouses and easy-going T-shirts. When it comes to footwear, the mom-of-three tends to prefer flat pairs and lower heels over a towering stiletto. When not rocking Brooks, her go-to brands for laid-back sneakers include Gucci, Isabel Marant and Chanel. When the actress does make a red carpet appearance, she tends to go high-fashion in heels from Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster to name a few.

Click through to see Jennifer Garner’s style evolution over the years.

Gear up for your next workout with these sneakers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: On Cloudflow, $140

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Asics Gel-Excite 8 Running Shoe, $75

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Buy Now: Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature, $54