Jennifer Garner Embraces Serenity With Style in Fiery Red Hunter Boots for Meditation Session

Jennifer Garner is taking meditation to another level.

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of her seemingly enjoying the outdoors. In the clip, Jennifer wears a casual look in line with her serene and relaxing activities. Her outfit consists of a long-sleeved, multicolored scoop neck sweater and light-wash denim jeans tucked in her bold red Hunter rain boots. Garner’s outfit accompanied minimalist jewelry with a single gold necklace and stud earrings.

Her look is not only suitable for those days where being amongst the open air is desired, it can be worn as everyday attire as part of a casual, anytime-of-the-year wardrobe. Light sweaters with patterns or without also complement an array of pant styles, whether denim similar to Garner’s, jeans or non-denim material shorts, cargo and cropped pants, or slightly flared styles.

As for denim, Garner opted for a comfortable pair designed for day-to-day wear. Loose-designed styles allow for long-lasting durability. Due to their versatile color scheme, they can pair alongside one-toned, patterned, or printed tops and can be adjusted based on each hue.

Garner’s rain boots have a paralleled approach as they do not always call for those puddle-filled days. A wardrobe staple piece, they can coordinate with almost every garment set, such as a mini dress, stretch-denim material jeans and a skirt-sweater combination.

