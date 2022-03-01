×
Jennifer Garner Sparkles in a Black Halter Gown Paired With Crystal-Embellished Pumps for ‘The Adam Project’ Premiere

By Jacorey Moon
‘The Adam Project’ World Premiere – Red Carpet
Jennifer Garner displays how chic a black gown can be. “The Adam Project” actress attended the New York City premiere of the movie on Monday night while posing in a chic dress. Some of the other celebs in attendance include Blake Lively and Zoe Saldana.

When it comes to the dress, Garner opted for a black Alexandre Vauthier dress that had a halter design featuring a structured collar for an extra dramatic element. The garment had a floor-length hemline, and it had a slit down the middle for an edgy elevation.

Garner chose to keep her jewelry simple for the event donning dangling crystal earrings and a couple of diamond rings.

Jennifer Garner, black dress, pumps, Feb. 28 2022, Adam Project
Jennifer Garner at the World Premiere of ‘The Adam Project’ on February 28, 2022 in New York City.
CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

To ground everything, Garner slipped on a pair of black pointed-toe pumps that had a crystal-embellished strap along the foot and another black strap across the ankles for extra support. The shoes incorporated patent leather for a slick appearance that made the camera flashes bounce off of them.

Jennifer Garner, black dress, pumps, Feb. 28 2022, Adam Project
A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s black crystal-embellished heels.
CREDIT: Variety

When it comes to Garner’s essential sartorial tastes, she has a casual and relaxed style. For example, recently, we’ve seen her wear a short-sleeved sweater, jeans and black sneakers for an active, functional look. She’s also worn a fleece jacket, leggings and Brooks footwear for a “mom-chic” ensemble.

Garner has also found time to foster her own lane within the fashion industry when she’s not on-screen or spending time with her kids. In 2013, she starred in a MaxMara advertisement, where she modeled handbags and accessories.

