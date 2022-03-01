Jennifer Garner Sparkles in a Black Halter Gown Paired With Crystal-Embellished Pumps for ‘The Adam Project’ Premiere

Jennifer Garner displays how chic a black gown can be. “The Adam Project” actress attended the New York City premiere of the movie on Monday night while posing in a chic dress. Some of the other celebs in attendance include Blake Lively and Zoe Saldana.

When it comes to the dress, Garner opted for a black Alexandre Vauthier dress that had a halter design featuring a structured collar for an extra dramatic element. The garment had a floor-length hemline, and it had a slit down the middle for an edgy elevation.

Garner chose to keep her jewelry simple for the event donning dangling crystal earrings and a couple of diamond rings.

Jennifer Garner at the World Premiere of ‘The Adam Project’ on February 28, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

To ground everything, Garner slipped on a pair of black pointed-toe pumps that had a crystal-embellished strap along the foot and another black strap across the ankles for extra support. The shoes incorporated patent leather for a slick appearance that made the camera flashes bounce off of them.

A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s black crystal-embellished heels. CREDIT: Variety

When it comes to Garner’s essential sartorial tastes, she has a casual and relaxed style. For example, recently, we’ve seen her wear a short-sleeved sweater, jeans and black sneakers for an active, functional look. She’s also worn a fleece jacket, leggings and Brooks footwear for a “mom-chic” ensemble.

Garner has also found time to foster her own lane within the fashion industry when she’s not on-screen or spending time with her kids. In 2013, she starred in a MaxMara advertisement, where she modeled handbags and accessories.

