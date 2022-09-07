Jennifer Garner Dances on the Soccer Field Sidelines at Angel City FC Game in Chunky ‘Dad’ Sneakers

Jennifer Garner danced to her own beat on a soccer field during a 2-0 Angel City FC loss to Mexico during Copa Angelina 2022 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Getting sporty, Garner wore casual fashions with athletic sneakers, making a statement on the sidelines.

Decked out in neutrals, the “13 Going On 30” star wore a plain beige tee that she tucked neatly into her white high-waisted trousers that were belted. The mom of three grooved in a pair of black sunglasses which she wore atop her head and accessorized with small gold hoops and a simple woven bracelet.

Jennifer Garner dances on the field during a 2-0 Angel City FC loss to Mexico during Copa Angelina 2022 at Banc of California Stadium on September 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

Opting for a trendy but comfortable style of shoe, Garner wore white, tan, and green “dad” chunky sneakers fitted with white laces and a slightly oversized silhouette. Chunky sneakers were first popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, comfort and stability. Though the sneaker style’s popularity slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all genders.

When Garner isn’t gracing the silver screen or sharing her intense workout routine, the “Once Upon A Farm” owner is likely relaxing in her go-to footwear. Garner often gravitates towards versatile, classic, and comfortable shoes made for everyday wear.

The “Adam Project” actress regularly styles athletic sneakers that are ideal for school pickups or even dancing, from brands like Brooks, Newton, Glycerin and Nike. However, contemporary styles by high-fashion brands have also entered her rotation like Brunello Cucinelli oxfords, Chloé sandals, and sneakers by Gucci, Prada and Isabel Marant. When dressing up, she often opts for pointed-toe boots and pumps by Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier among other top brands.

