Jennifer Garner Goes Casual in Black Joggers & Running Sneakers in Los Angeles

Jennifer Garner was athleisure ready for her morning coffee walk today. The actress sported a hoodie, joggers, T-shirt, and sneakers for her morning coffee run looking fresh off a wake-up jog.

Garner’s outfit featured a navy blue hoodie with a white zipper and white drawstrings, a black T-shirt, and comfortable black joggers. She coordinated with blue and white lace-up sneakers that looked very fitting for a jog. The chunky white sole also looked to provide maximum comfort for the walk. Following the conventional rules of sock to athletic shoe coordination, Garner wore white socks.

For accessories, she opted for a pair of classic black round-eye sunglasses, and she also wore a smartwatch. She carried her cell phone in a chestnut red phone case in her left hand, along with a white coffee cup.

Related Halle Bailey Gets Sporty in White Sneakers & Gray Athleisure Look on Instagram Jennifer Garner Delivers Farm Girl-Chic Look in Shiny Red Rain Boots & Overalls on TikTok Jennifer Garner Talks Once Upon A Farm in a Black Turtleneck & Pointed Black Pumps at the 2022 Fast Company Innovation Festival

Jennifer Garner on a coffee run

Garner has been a big fan of the athletic looks lately. Earlier this month, the actress shared her intense workout routine in camo leggings and neon pink athletic sneakers. Shortly after that, she ran errands in black leggings and neon orange athletic sneakers. There is no questioning her love of comfortable athletic pants and sneakers.

Garner is also an avid athlete, and she regularly posts videos of her workout and fitness journey on her social media channels. Her Instagram currently features a video of her attempting to jump on a 33’’ foam plyo box. No wonder she has such a penchant for athletic wear.

When she’s not figuring out sporty looks for her next errand run or workout, Garner is busy promoting her new baby food brand, Once Upon a Farm. It’s the actress’s latest entrepreneurial endeavor. Aside from fitness and baby food, Garner is also in the middle of filming her upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries “The Last Thing He Told Me” based on the novel of the same name.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Garner’s Style Through the Years