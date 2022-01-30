Jennifer Garner Gets Crafty in the Kitchen in Short-Sleeved Sweater, Jeans & Black Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Garner proved that even dressing up in the kitchen can be chic.

The “13 Going on 30” actress shared a new video on Instagram Reels, where she made a healthy treat with a Valentine’s Day spin. Garner repurposed a rubber Pop It tool to hold rows of blueberries and chocolate chips in the video, covering them in her own Once Upon a Farm smoothies before placing them in the freezer. For the occasion, she wore versatile blue jeans with a short-sleeved cream sweater. The comfortable and classic pairing was complete with a gold chain bracelet and diamond ring.

Shoe-wise, the “Love, Simon” actress gave her outfit a sporty twist with Brooks Running sneakers. Garner’s $150 Glycerin 19 style featured black mesh uppers, complete with pale pink rubber soles and metallic pink details. The pair also featured cushioned interiors and soles for added comfort, making them ideal for a casual day at home.

Brooks Runnings’ Glycerin 19 sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Brooks Runnings

Related Lizzo Sharpens Up for Dinner in High-Waisted Jeans, Chanel Pearls and White Reptilian Pumps Jennifer Garner's Kids Drop-Off Style Includes Striped Polo and Flats Britney Spears Hits High Notes Singing in Crop Top With Peekaboo Bralette and Low-Rise Jeans for a Y2K Revival

Garner also changed into a dressier outfit while removing her snacks from the freezer, pairing a collared denim jumpsuit with delicate gold earrings and a pendant necklace.

Sneakers like Garner’s add a sporty element to any ensemble, whether you’re in or out of the gym. Pairs like hers, which feature athletic mesh uppers and comfortable rubber soles, are ideal for all-day or athletic wear. In addition to the “Yes Day” actress, stars like Jisoo, Irina Shayk and Megan Fox have worn sporty Vans, Dior and Versace sneakers in recent weeks. Garner’s familiar with comfy athletic pairs, often tapping Brooks Running for her everyday shoes.

Jennifer Garner with her son Samuel Affleck and daughter Seraphina Affleck runs errands in LA.

When it comes to shoes, Garner’s go-tos are often versatile and comfortable. The actress regularly wears athletic sneakers that are ideal for school pickups or running, from affordable brands like Brooks, Newton and Nike. However, contemporary styles by high-fashion brands have also entered her rotation, like Brunello Cucinelli oxfords, Chloé sandals, and sneakers by Gucci, Prada and Isabel Marant. When dressing up, she often opts for pointed-toe boots and pumps by Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier

Add a sporty sneakers to your wardrobe like Jennifer Garner.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: S Sport by Skechers Charlize sneakers, $40.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: New Balance 996 sneakers, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Tory Burch Good Luck sneakers, $278.

Click through the gallery for more of the best casual-comfy looks Jennifer Garner’s worn over the years.