Jennifer Garner Works Up a Sweat in Black Athletic Wear and Brooks Sneakers

Jennifer Garner shared her intense workout routine on social media.

Garner shared a fast-paced video with her 2.9 million TikTok followers on Aug. 1, impressing fans with her agile movements and jumping-heavy workout. Last we saw Garner, the actress was pictured in her garden, harvesting veggies and fruits in a light summer dress.

“The Adam Project” actress always aims to give fans an authentic glimpse into her daily life, whether she’s gardening or sweating off the stress of the day. The caption for Garner’s latest workout video is set to Beyonce’s “Move” and the caption reads, “The best way to recover from long night shoots is to get after it with @The Limit and its she devil, @bethjnicely 😈💪🏼♥️.”

@jennifergarner The best way to recover from long night shoots is to get after it with @The Limit and its she devil, @bethjnicely 😈💪🏼♥️ ♬ MOVE (feat. Grace Jones & Tems) – Beyoncé

Garner jumped on multiple trampolines and did impressive box jumps in sleek black leggings with a dark gray camo design and pockets. The sleek high-waisted leggings were paired with a black fitted tank which allowed Garner to sweat up a storm and stay cool. The mom of three wore her hair up in a high ponytail getting it out of her face. For accessories, Garner strapped on a minimal black watch that matched the sleek athletic aesthetic that the “Once Upon a Farm” owner had going for her.

Tackling her intense workout meant Garner needed a pair of trustworthy athletic sneakers she could wear to move around effortlessly. With that sentiment in mind, Garner wore black Brooks sneakers with bright neon-pink accents on either side.

The actress’s go-to shoes are often versatile and comfortable. Garner regularly wears athletic sneakers that are ideal for taking on tasks like school pickups or running, from brands like Brooks, Newton, Glycerin and Nike.

Conquer your workouts in these athletic sneakers.

