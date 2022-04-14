Jennifer Garner Impressively Does Ballet-Inspired Dance Workout in Brooks Sneakers With a Ballerina

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

For Jennifer Garner, everything is better when she’s dancing.

The “13 Going on 30” actress shared a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her dancing and exercising with her friend, American ballet dancer Tiler Peck.

Garner donned a gray crewneck T-shirt paired with black stretch pants for a sleek and athletic look.

Peck went with a black bralette that had a square neckline and spaghetti straps. On the lower half, Peck opted for a pair of black stretch pants that unified her sporty attire.

To finish off everything, Garner chose a pair of black sneakers that had pink soles. The shoes also had black shoelaces. Peck’s sneakers were all-white and included matching design details. Although Garner’s colorway is sold out, there are other styles available for $90.

Garner is known for her chic and sophisticated clothing tastes. For example, she recently wore a purple tweed minidress that had white and blue color accents throughout with a black coat that incorporated an eye-catching leopard-print lining with navy blue pointy pumps for a chic appearance at “Good Morning America.” Also, she wore a black and white striped long-sleeve polo top with a black midi skirt coordinated with black flats with a slight block heel for a refined feel.

Garner has also found time to foster her own lane within the fashion industry when she’s not on-screen or spending time with her kids. In 2013, she starred in a MaxMara advertisement, where she modeled handbags and accessories.

Click through the gallery to see Garner’s style through the years.

