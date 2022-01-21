Jennifer Coolidge Is Classic in Lace Little Black Dress and Pointy Pumps for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Coolidge took a classic approach to her late-night talk show appearance.

The actress was on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday to discuss her role on HBO’s “White Lotus” and how she got involved with Ariana Grande’s music video for “Thank You Next.” On the show, Coolidge wore a chic, traditional look consisting of a black lace mini dress from Dolce & Gabbana. The dress featured long sleeves and a scoop neckline. She added oversized gold hoop earrings as well as a few gold rings to the outfit. Her blond locks were worn in polished waves, adding to the timeless look of the ensemble.

Jennifer Coolidge and Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’ on Jan. 20. CREDIT: Courtesy of NBCU

The “Legally Blonde” alum slipped into a pair of versatile black pumps to finish off her look. Her pointed-toe style featured triangular toes as well as thin stiletto heels, reaching at least 3 inches in height. The style added a sophisticated touch to the overall classic look of Coolidge’s outfit.

Jennifer Coolidge and Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’ on Jan. 20. CREDIT: Courtesy of NBCU

Pointed-toe pumps like Coolidge’s are arguably back in the footwear scene, sparked by a desire for glamour and dressing up. The style is versatile and easy to wear with so many types of outfits. In addition to Coolidge, stars like Hilary Duff, Heidi Klum and Britney Spears have been spotted in pairs by Christian Louboutin, Andrea Wazen and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

