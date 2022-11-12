Jennifer Connelly Masters ‘Cool Girl’ Style in Straight Leg Trousers and Glossy Louis Vuitton Pumps for ‘Top Gun’ Screening

Jennifer Connelly attended the a special CAA screening in support of Paramount Pictures’ “Top Gun: Maverick” at the Whitby Hotel Theater yesterday in New York. The “Requiem for a Dream” actress was dressed semi casual for the event, sporting breezy wears and monogrammed pumps that gave Connelly a casual “cool girl” vibe.

Jennifer Connelly attends a special CAA screening in support of Paramount Pictures’ “Top Gun: Maverick” at the Whitby Hotel Theater on Nov. 11, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images FOR PARAMOUNT PICTU

The former child model wore a flouncy black blouse with checkered straps and geometric embellishments. The style was chock full of interesting tactile and visual elements. On the bottom, Connelly wore high waisted straight leg black trousers with a slight oversized fit, driving home that lax energy mentioned earlier. The fashionable thespian layered on gold pendant necklaces which she wore with a chunky gold bracelet. Her hair, as well as her makeup, were kept neutral and plain.

Related Simone Biles Masters Airport Style in Cozy Athleisure and Chunky All-White Sneakers Ashley Tisdale Goes Western in Cowboy Boots & Blazer Dress for Sheglam's Glam House Pop-Up Event Cynthia Erivo Dons Leather Tent Dress With Supersized Belt & Boots at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards

Opting for a sharp addition to her ensemble, Connelly wore a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps. The shoes featured block heels, around 3 to 4 inches in height, embelished with the Louis Vuitton logo in brown and tan. The sleek footwear also featured triangular toes and a sturdy construction that offered the Shiseido global brand ambassador a more comfortable experience. The shoe style boasted a classic silhouette beloved by many celebrities, including Connelly.

When it comes to fashion, Connelly has a personal clothing aesthetic that consists of elegant, edgy and classic pieces. She never refrains from taking fashion risks. The “Snowpiercer” alum is known for having an impeccable red carpet style and is a long-time devotee to Louis Vuitton.

Jennifer Connelly attends a special CAA screening in support of Paramount Pictures’ “Top Gun: Maverick” at the Whitby Hotel Theater on Nov. 11, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images FOR PARAMOUNT PICTU

“Top Gun: Maverick” follows pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell who is ordered to train an elite group of F/A-18E/F Super Hornet pilots assembled by Vice Admiral Beau “Cyclone” Simpson and Rear Admiral Solomon “Warlock” Bates for an urgent mission: to bomb a foreign country’s unsanctioned uranium enrichment plant. The film released in theaters on May 27th, 2022.

PHOTOS: See how high heels have evolved through the years.