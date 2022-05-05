Jennifer Connelly Glows In Gold Beaded Gown & Invisible Heels at the San Diego Premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Jennifer Connelly made an incredibly glamorous appearance at the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” in San Diego, Calif., on Wednesday. The long-awaited sequel to the 1986 film faced two years of production delays due to the pandemic.

Connelly stars in the motion picture alongside Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Val Kilmer, Monica Barbaro and Jon Hamm. The movie officially hits theaters on May 27 and follows Pete “Maverick” Mitchell as he pushes the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodges the advancement in rank that would ground him.

Jennifer Connelly signs autographs for fans at the premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ held at USS Midway on May 4th, 2022 in San Diego, California. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Jennifer Connell at the premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ held at USS Midway on May 4th, 2022 in San Diego, California. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Connelly looked absolutely breathtaking for the premiere. The Academy Award winner touched down onto the red carpet in a gold beaded gown by Louis Vuitton. The floor-length turtleneck number had long sleeves, cinched tightly at the waist and featured a modest train. The “Labyrinth” star rounded out her look with soft glam and a glossy pink pout. She parted her signature raven tresses on the side and styled her hair straight.

Unfortunately, the length of her dress didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice, but it would be no surprise if she finished off her ensemble with a platform silhouette, statement sandals or sleek pumps.

Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Tom Cruise at the premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ held at USS Midway on May 4th, 2022 in San Diego, California. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Connelly has a personal clothing aesthetic that consists of elegant, edgy and classic pieces. She never refrains from taking fashion risks. The “Snowpiercer” alum is known for having an impeccable red carpet style and is a long-time devotee to Louis Vuitton.

