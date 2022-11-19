Jennifer Connelly is a Louis Vuitton Lover in a Tweed Zip-Up and Metallic Toed Pumps

Jennifer Connelly spoke to a crowd at the Deadline Contenders Film: Los Angeles event today. Held at L.A.’s DGA Theater Complex, the “Requiem for a Dream” actress was dressed semi casual for the event, sporting Louis Vuitton wares and pointed pumps.

Jennifer Connelly from the film “Top Gun: Maverick” attends Contenders Film: Los Angeles at DGA Theater Complex on Nov. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Deadline via Getty Images

On top, the “Labyrinth” actress wore a tweed long sleeve top with quilted leather pockets. The style was slightly oversized and featured silver appliqués that gave the garment a futuristic vibe. On bottom, the thespian donned a blue, black, and white skirt with a geometric print and a sleek almost shiny texture. The skirt was layered overtop a shorter white skirt that gave the garment dimension. Connelly wore her dark brown hair in a short and ultra chic bob.

Related Tia Mowry Plays Dress Up In Wild Leopard Dress, Platform Heels, Sleek Thigh-Highs, & Business Casual Blazers Britney Spears Vibrantly Dances in '90s-Approved Yellow Plunging Mini Dress & Versatile Heels Ashley Graham Gleams in Metallic Pumps & Olive Green Silk Dress at Pirelli's 2023 Calendar Launch

Opting for a sharp addition to her ensemble, Connelly wore a pair of matte black pointed-toe pumps. The shoes featured stiletto style heels, around 3 to 4 inches in height. The sleek footwear also featured triangular toes that were dipped in a chrome mirrored silver detail and a sturdy construction that offered the Shiseido global brand ambassador a more comfortable experience. The shoe style boasted a classic silhouette beloved by many celebrities, Connelly included.

Jennifer Connelly from the film “Top Gun: Maverick” attends Contenders Film: Los Angeles at DGA Theater Complex on Nov. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Deadline via Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, Connelly has a personal clothing aesthetic that consists of elegant, edgy and classic pieces. She never refrains from taking fashion risks. The “Snowpiercer” alum is known for having an impeccable red carpet style and is a long-time devotee to Louis Vuitton.

Jennifer Connelly from the film “Top Gun: Maverick” attends Contenders Film: Los Angeles at DGA Theater Complex on Nov. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Deadline via Getty Images

“Top Gun: Maverick” follows pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell who is ordered to train an elite group of F/A-18E/F Super Hornet pilots assembled by Vice Admiral Beau “Cyclone” Simpson and Rear Admiral Solomon “Warlock” Bates for an urgent mission: to bomb a foreign country’s unsanctioned uranium enrichment plant. The film released in theaters on May 27, 2022.

PHOTOS: Check out all the looks from Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2023 show in Paris.