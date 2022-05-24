Jennifer Connelly Upgrades Polka Dot Shirt Dress With Block Heel Boots for ‘Good Morning America’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Connelly looked uber-chic as she arrived at “Good Morning America” in New York City today. The Academy Award winner has been a press tour to promote her new film, “Top Gun: Maverick” which officially hits theaters on May 27. Connelly stars in the motion picture alongside Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Val Kilmer, Monica Barbaro and Jon Hamm.

For her appearance, Connelly wore a button down shirt dress. The garment hit just above the knees and had black polka dots on the collar, sleeves and bodice. The fun frock also had a black skirt with a slight flare on the hem.

Jennifer Connelly arrives at ABC studios for ‘Good Morning America’ on May 24, 2022. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Jennifer Connelly arrives at ‘Good Morning America’ on May 24, 2022. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

The “Labyrinth” star swept one side of her behind her ears and touted her essential items in a black Louis Vuitton top handle bag. Connelly took things up a notch with a pair of knee-high cognac boots. The slouchy silhouette had an almond-shaped toe and a stacked block heel.

A closer look at Jennifer Connelly’s brown knee-high boots. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

The award-winning actress has been complementing her looks with boots throughout her New York City press runs. On Monday, she pulled out an all-black ensemble for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Connelly donned a full outfit by Louis Vuitton. Her wardrobe consisted of a black blouse that featured the label’s monogram jacquard allover. She teamed the top with a black mini skirt. To ground things, she slipped into chocolate brown knee-high boots. The shoe style had the same construction as the one she wore to “Good Morning America.”

Jennifer Connelly arrives at ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Show’ in New York City on May 23, 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

When it comes to fashion, Connelly has a personal clothing aesthetic that consists of elegant, edgy and classic pieces. She never refrains from taking fashion risks. The “Snowpiercer” alum is known for having an impeccable red carpet style and is a long-time devotee to Louis Vuitton.

