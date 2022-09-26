×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jennifer Aniston Gets Causal-Chic in Flared Jeans, Blazer & Pointy Block-Heel Boots for ‘The Morning Show’

By Tara Larson
Tara Larson

Tara Larson

More Stories By Tara

View All
SPL5488771_004-2
Jennifer Aniston’s Street Style
Jennifer Aniston’s Street Style
Jennifer Aniston’s Street Style
Jennifer Aniston’s Street Style
View Gallery 14 Images

Jennifer Aniston hit the streets of NYC to film the third season of her award-winning show.

The “Friends” alum was spotted in NYC on Monday filming the next season of “The Morning Show.” The popular AppleTV+ series, which also stars Reese Witherspoon, has already dropped two seasons. While on set, Aniston mixed classic and trendy styles. She paired a cropped black blazer with tortoise shell buttons over a black turtleneck top. She wore the shirt and jacket with a pair of timeless blue jeans with a flared ankle. She completed the look with simple accessories consisting of wire-framed glasses and one ring.

jennifer aniston, the morning show, blazer, jeans, pointed shoes, nyc,
Aniston filming ‘The Morning Show’ in New York City on Sept. 26.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

The actress wore a pair of black boots with her on-set look. Her pointed-toe shoes barely peeked out from under the hems of her jeans. They featured a suede material and a chunky block heel that added at least 3 inches to Aniston’s frame.

jennifer aniston, the morning show, blazer, jeans, pointed shoes, nyc,
Aniston filming ‘The Morning Show’ in New York City on Sept. 26.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Aniston is renowned for her “everywoman” style. Her everyday pieces often include neutral separates, classic denim and sleek dresses from brands like Proenza Schouler, Vince and Prada. The “Cake” actress’ red carpet footwear is similarly re-wearable, often including strappy sandals and pumps by Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent. She’s also been spotted in ankle boots, wedges and oxfords from brands like Chloe, Clergerie and Armani over the years.

See more of Jennifer Aniston’s best street style moments over the years in this gallery.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad