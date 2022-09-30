Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Wavy Hair While Dressed in Winter-Chic Style & Peep Toe Pumps at ‘The Morning Show’ Filming Set

Jennifer Aniston was snapped alongside Reese Witherspoon in a cold weather outfit while filming “The Morning Show” in Brooklyn, New York last night. Aniston wore a large full-length dark blue coat which she wore over a black tee and navy blue slacks.

The trousers were flared at the hem with wide legs. The cold weather wears proved perfect for the nighttime shoot on the pier, offering Aniston warmth and comfort while on the job. The Golden Globe award-winner iconic blond hair was parted in the middle and noticeably curlier with a windswept volume.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were spotted on set filming The Morning Show in Dumbo Brooklyn in New York City. CREDIT: RTimages / SplashNews.com

Although her shoes weren’t totally visible, the actress’ footwear looked to be a shiny black peep-toe heel.

Aniston often gravitates towards a few closet staple styles. The former “Friends” cast member’s red carpet footwear is similarly re-wearable, often including strappy Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, and Saint Laurent sandals. She’s also been spotted in ankle boots, wedges, and oxfords from brands like Clergerie, Chloe, and Armani over the years.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon spotted on set filming “The Morning Show” in Dumbo Brooklyn in New York City on Sept. 29, 2022. CREDIT: RTimages / SplashNews.com

Beside her, Witherspoon wore a cobalt blue full-length coat with a high neckline that engulfed the actress’ form, also offering her an immense amount of warmth. The “Legally Blond” star carried a light blue leather clutch under her arm and flattered her feet with metallic silver pointed-toe pumps with three to four-inch stiletto heels.

